Letters to the editor: President Biden; Middle East; GOP; liquor stores

By Daily Camera letters
Daily Camera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many in Boulder consider Fox News as “unobjective” the following well respected sources, Google: “Fair is Fair: 47 years of Biden’s accomplishments” and the ”Wall St Journal”, provide sourcing on Biden’s 47 years of accomplishments in political service for America. 1973 – Biden enters politics. 1974, 1975, 1976 – nothing. 1977- Biden fought against federally mandated inter-racial school busing, favoring longer-term solutions. 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1982 – nothing. 1983 Biden voted to tax certain Social Security. 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987 – nothing. 1988 – ran for president but ended his campaign after getting busted for (allegations of) plagiarism. 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992 – nothing. 1993 – Biden voted to again tax certain Social Security. 1994 – Biden writes the “Stop and Frisk” law that Dem. Sen. Corey Booker criticized for swelling U.S. prison populations. 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 – nothing. 2008 – calls Obama the first “articulate” and “clean” African-American candidate. 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 t– nothing. 2021 – Now he’s ready to fix the country? Each passing minute he appears as a puppet manipulated by handlers not elected President. Over the past 2 years he’s done a 180 on almost every political position he believed in earlier; “evolving” or just a “manipulated political hack” ? Just as he’s boasted a glorious academic record that didn’t exist (ranked near the bottom of his law school class after being disciplined for plagiarism, (wow a “two-fer” ) he has and undoubtedly will continue to take credit for Trump’s successes like the Warp Speed vaccine development and the all-time high stock market. Sadly, some experts are predicting a 20% stock market decline soon as Biden’s “reverse-Trump jihad” kicks in.

www.dailycamera.com
