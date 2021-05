COOS COUNTY, Ore. — After weeks of decreasing, Coos County's covid case rate saw a slight increase this week. "When you come in on Monday and you see you got a number in the mid to high 20's over the weekend, you go "oh boy, here we go," said Dr. Eric Gleason, Coos Health and Wellness Deputy Director. "But again, this will work itself out if we could just get some more vaccines out."