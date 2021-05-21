newsbreak-logo
Another Cool Weekend Ahead for San Diego as Low-Pressure System Digs In

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
Residents and visitors use bikes, scooters and skateboards to get around on the Pacific Beach boardwalk. Photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting another cool and windy weekend for the region with a slight chance of showers in the mountains.

“An upper level low pressure system has dug its way into the American Southwest, bringing cool and windy weather across much of the region,” the service said.

The forecast calls for highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s along the coast and inland, but dropping into the high 50s in the mountains. The deserts will see temperatures in the 80s.

“Since this system is quite cold aloft, this may trigger some showers to pop up” in the mountains, forecaster said.

The weather service is warning of a 7 foot surf and dangerous rip currents at Orange County beaches, but not farther south.

The weather will warm up as the work week begins on Monday.

“As the system slowly exists this weekend, the winds will start to ease up across the region and warmer weather will come into the picture with temperatures closer to average west of the mountains,” the weather service said.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

City
San Diego, CA
