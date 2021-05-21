Marta Loachamin: Federal funds can advance equity

Will the legacy of COVID-19 teach Boulder County to plan with our constituents?. Later this month, Boulder County will receive the first of two allotments of (American Rescue Plan Act) ARPA Funds. We will see a total of $64 million at the county level, and each of our towns and cities will receive their own allotments. Nationally, 2020 highlighted the entrenched inequities throughout systems of health care, education, local governments, and others. Our communities of color, LGBTQ, immigrant and other marginalized people have been left on the sidelines or pushed to the corners. We have experienced disparities in connection to the resources, services and programs that residents need in this county. It is no longer sufficient for local governments, institutions and organizations to assume to know the needs of marginalized communities, instead, we need to welcome those most affected by these same disparities and inequities to the table to make the decisions.