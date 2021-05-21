newsbreak-logo
Claxton Poultry Farms indicted on price fixing, bid rigging charges

By WTOC Staff
wtoc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Claxton Poultry Farms is charged in a nationwide conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for some chicken products. Federal investigators say Claxton Poultry and co-conspirators, including current President Mikell Fries and current Vice President Scott Brady, worked to suppress and eliminate competition for sales of broiler chicken products. Broiler chickens are chickens raised for human consumption and sold to grocery stores and restaurants.

