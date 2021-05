DOVER — Did you know story times are a lot more than reading a book to a child? When you attend one of the story times at the Dover Public Library, you are getting a program, designed by our librarians, that not only incorporates stories, but also games, finger plays and activities to help foster a love of language and books in children. Story times help to encourage an increased attention span and provides children with an early group experience (even when we must remain 6 feet apart!) Our librarians help caregivers walk away from story times with demonstrations of new activities to enjoy with children at home, while also providing a great introduction to the library. If you haven’t attended one of our story times yet, read below to find out more and enjoy this enriching experience today.