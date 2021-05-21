Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawes by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN DAWES AND NORTHERN SIOUX COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Montrose, or 23 miles south of Edgemont, moving southeast at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Montrose around 515 PM MDT. Crawford and Fort Robinson Campground around 545 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Fort Robinson and Whitney.