Sheridan County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rushville, moving north at 50 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rushville, White Clay, Clinton, Pine Ridge, Intersection of Highway 87 and Craven Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road and Mount Maria. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 84 and 103. Highway 250 between mile markers 46 and 48. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sheridan County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 AM MDT. * At 338 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Kennedy Lake, Finnegan Lake and Bingham. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grant County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Target Area: Grant; Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR WESTERN GRANT AND SOUTHEASTERN SHERIDAN COUNTIES At 308 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Ashby, or 30 miles northwest of Arthur, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hyannis, Ashby, Finnegan Lake, Dominick Lake, Swede Lake and Bingham. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 125 and 147. Highway 61 between mile markers 146 and 148, and between mile markers 156 and 163. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH