Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Sheridan County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 615 AM MDT. * At 338 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ellsworth, Kennedy Lake, Finnegan Lake and Bingham. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.