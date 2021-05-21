Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rushville, moving north at 50 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rushville, White Clay, Clinton, Pine Ridge, Intersection of Highway 87 and Craven Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road and Mount Maria. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 84 and 103. Highway 250 between mile markers 46 and 48. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for the Panhandle of Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov