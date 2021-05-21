HyperX Alloy Origins Core review — A gaming focussed keyboard that won’t easily transition to a work setting

If you need a slick, slimmed down gaming keyboard, then the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard is right up your alley. Today you can get it for just $54.99 at Amazon. That's a great low price and the first major discount we've seen for this keyboard since December. We have seen the keyboard drop as low as $50 in the past, but its street price also jumped from $70 to $80 thanks to the global pandemic, so really today's deal offers as much value as previous deals.