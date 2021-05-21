HyperX Alloy Origins Core review — A gaming focussed keyboard that won’t easily transition to a work setting
We love our gadgets at Ausdroid and an area of interface with our computers that’s often overlooked is the keyboard. I find myself getting aggravated at the generic “corporate” style keyboards that the likes of Dell ship with their PCs because, well, they’re horrible. The travel isn’t conducive to good typing rhythm, and the touch is often inconsistent. So getting hands on with something like the HyperX Alloy Origins Core is quite a treat.ausdroid.net