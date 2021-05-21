newsbreak-logo
Prescott, AZ

New Location for Dignity Health, YRMG, Orthopedic Surgery

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrthopedic Surgery at Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Group (YRMG) will serve the community in a new, expanded location beginning May 24, 2021. “The continued growth and development of our orthopedic surgical services is a top priority for Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Group,” says Ken Boush, Director of Marketing and Communications, Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center. “This new, expanded clinic is the next phase of that planned expansion.”

