Lakeland, FL

Dwight E. Valley, Sr., 90

Dwight E. Valley, Sr., 90 died on May 19, 2021. He and his wife Dorothy passed away peacefully under the loving care of family & Good Shepherd Hospice. Dwight Valley was born on November 7, 1930 in Washburn, ME. He was predeceased by his parents Eunice Jane Fuller Valley Shaw and father Joel Valley, Brothers Edwin (Helen) Valley, Chester (Mary) Valley, and Sisters Edna (Leon) Hersey, and Almeida (Leon) Elliot. He is survived by sisters Dorothy (Atwood) Sperrey and Naida (Vaughn) Parks. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, Dwight retired from F.W. Woolworth Co., and then owned and operated the Ben Franklin Store in Sussex, NJ for 30 years before retiring to Lakeland, FL.

