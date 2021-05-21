newsbreak-logo
TexasMed Healthcare Solutions to offer shared medical offices in McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 1 day ago
TexasMed Healthcare Solutions, an alternative to traditional leasing, is set to open July 1 at 1400 N. Coit Road, Ste. 302, McKinney. The business provides fully furnished medical suites with no leases or contracts and no up-front costs. At TexasMed, members can use exam rooms on a part-time or full-time basis in a shared office space and receive services such as a reception area with refreshments, medical supplies and office support. 469-240-9911. www.txmdhealth.com.

