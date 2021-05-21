TexasMed Healthcare Solutions to offer shared medical offices in McKinney

From a global pandemic to social injustice to divisive political fervor, the last year has cast heavy challenges on everyone and in every part of our lives, including work. At the North Texas Food Bank, we had to look for ways to not only create a stable work environment when things were changing by the minute, but to find ways to continually support our employees who were spending their days (and nights) helping our community stay nourished during these difficult times while managing their own personal stresses.