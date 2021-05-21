Dorothy Pauline Gallupe Valley, 88

Mary Alice Jacobs, 81, passed away on Saturday, 15 May 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital Hospice. Mary was born along with her twin sister, Judy Walter, on 29 June 1939, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Stahl and has resided in Lakeland, Florida for the past 43 years . She was a Veteran of The U.S. Navy as a Medical Corpsman along with her twin sister, Judy. Mary and Judy were inseparable and were always fun to be with. Mary was a lifelong dedicated Registered Nurse who worked the night shift at LRMC in the Operating Room as The Head Nurse . She was always positive, loving, caring and giving. Over the years she has touched the lives of tens of thousands of patients.