newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Dorothy Pauline Gallupe Valley, 88

By Funeral home named below
Posted by 
LkldNow
LkldNow
 2 days ago

Dorothy Pauline Gallupe Valley, 88 died on April 30, 2021. Her husband of 68 years, Dwight E. Valley, Sr., 90 died on May 19, 2021. Both passed away peacefully under the loving care of family & Good Shepherd Hospice. Dorothy Valley was born on April 7, 1933 in Mars Hill,...

www.lkldnow.com
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Bushnell, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Pauline#Retirement#Hospice#Funeral Services#Church Services#Family Services#Saint Vincent#Sperry#Brothers Bernard Gallupe#Sisters Laura#Sisters Marilyn#Brother Larry#Husband#Reverend Jon Betz#Mars Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Mary Alice Jacobs, 81

Mary Alice Jacobs, 81, passed away on Saturday, 15 May 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital Hospice. Mary was born along with her twin sister, Judy Walter, on 29 June 1939, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Stahl and has resided in Lakeland, Florida for the past 43 years . She was a Veteran of The U.S. Navy as a Medical Corpsman along with her twin sister, Judy. Mary and Judy were inseparable and were always fun to be with. Mary was a lifelong dedicated Registered Nurse who worked the night shift at LRMC in the Operating Room as The Head Nurse . She was always positive, loving, caring and giving. Over the years she has touched the lives of tens of thousands of patients.
Florida StatePosted by
LkldNow

Lake Wire Ceremony Marks Florida Emancipation Day

Florida Emancipation Day was celebrated in Lakeland Thursday with a ceremony at Lake Wire that included Buffalo Soldier re-enactors and a reading of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation by Mayor Bill Mutz, News Channel 8 reports. Emancipation will be celebrated again next month with Lakeland’s annual Juneteenth observance June 19 at 3 p.m. at the Coleman-Bush Building.
Lakeland, FLtribuneledgernews.com

Why is Florida Southern College seeking to buy St. Joseph's Academy property?

May 14—LAKELAND — Florida Southern College is seeking the greenlight from Lakeland officials before purchasing the former St. Joseph's Academy grounds near the college to expand its nursing programs. Terry Dennis, FSC's vice president for finance and administration, said the college is under contract to buy the landmark property at...
The Ledger

Gardening calendar

PERENNIALS FOR YOUR GARDEN: noon to 1 p.m., Friday, May 14, free. Zoom event; register at http://bit.ly/perennialsmay2021. Free. Presented by UF/IFAS Extension Polk County and City of Lakeland Water Utilities. SUMMER FLOWERS IN 15 MINUTES: A Webinar Series, noon to 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 Wildflowers; Tuesday, May 25 Bulbs,...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Grief Center for Kids to Return to Lakeland

The founders of a center for grief-stricken children say it’s time for a return to its Lakeland hometown – time to rebuild and renew the vision of a beloved friend who passed away but left them with a call to action. Bethany Center for Grieving Children, now in its 30th...