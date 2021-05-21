newsbreak-logo
Kristi Spent The Last 5 Months Breaking A Lifelong Habit

By Kristi Marie
B98.5
B98.5
 2 days ago
For almost 32 straight years, I've been a nail-biter. We're talking from the minute my little fingers could reach my mouth; I've bit my nails. So bad, in fact, that oftentimes every single finger on my hand would be bleeding. This little habit of mine has bothered me my whole life.

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

