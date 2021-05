Family Dollar has five stores in Whitfield County. But the company said the new store in the Dalton Village shopping center, 2410 Cleveland Highway, is a little bit different. In a press release announcing the store's Saturday grand opening, the company said the store "will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items." The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.