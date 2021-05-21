The Top 3 Organization Tips We Learned From Amber Lewis’s Hall Closet Redo
When it comes to streamlined, aesthetically pleasing organization ideas, Amber Lewis’s are always high on our inspo list. The interior designer recently partnered with the Container Store to redo her home’s closets, and we took note of pretty much all her space-saving tricks. But it’s the hallway that really caught our attention. “I wanted something very specific for every space,” says Lewis. Her secret for tackling those hardworking, high-traffic areas? “Customize every inch.” Below, we’ve outlined three key takeaways from the designer’s hall closet design that will set you up for storage-system success.www.domino.com