Marietta, GA

Joan Ellars remembered with tree dedication at Marietta City Cemetery

By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — Friends paid tribute to the late Joan Ellars on Friday, laughing and crying as they told stories of the colorful Marietta woman who died last April. Ellars, a longtime community activist, served for more than three decades as executive director of Keep Marietta Beautiful. Friends said she embodied the organization’s mission of keeping the city clean, planting trees, championing recycling and other initiatives.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
