Joan Ellars remembered with tree dedication at Marietta City Cemetery

Itchy Dogs can Leave Pet Owners Scratching Their Heads for a Solution. A clinical study for a new treatment for itchy dogs may offer help for frustrated pet owners. For pet owners with itchy dogs, finding a solution to relieve their pet’s suffering can be frustrating and time consuming. One common condition responsible for itchy dogs is atopic dermatitis, which results from airborne allergens, such as dust mites, dander, and pollen. These allergens can affect pets similarly as they do in people – however, in dogs the most common symptom is extremely itchy skin. Dogs with atopic dermatitis often have redness between their paw pads, under their forearms and around their groin from excessive scratching and chewing.