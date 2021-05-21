newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Oregon reports 504 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths; Tillamook County adds 1 case today May 21st

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,613, the Oregon Health Authority reported today May 21, 2021. Oregon Health Authority reported 504 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 197,851.

