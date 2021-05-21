PhlexDenary Delivers Fun Visual For His Summer Hit ‘Flavour’
PhlexDenary is a professional recording artist with more than 10 years of experience under his belt! He has be able to continuously reinvent himself throughout the procees and his latest track and visual for ‘Flavour’ is a testament to that! The Nigerian artist is back with a summer smash that is set to play at radio stations across the world. His newest single titled, ‘Flavour,’ is the perfect vibe for the club, outdoor party, BBQ or pool party. With an impressive catalogue of music, ‘Flavour,’ will be the first single off of his upcoming EP set to release in the near future.thisis50.com