PhlexDenary Delivers Fun Visual For His Summer Hit ‘Flavour’

Just a little something to death drop to. The queens of Little Mix recruited the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK for the music video to the “Confetti,” remix featuring the new queen of the Bay, Saweetie. “Confetti” was the title track to their latest album, which reached No. 2 on the U.K. Albums Chart. Now, it’s the first video they’ve shot without Jesy Nelson, who left the group last December to focus on her mental health. In the Samuel Douek–directed video, Perry, Leigh-Ann, and Jade put on their best freakum looks and hit the club, where they run into … themselves as dudes: Pez, Lenny, and J-Dog. “I think I’ve got a chance with Perrie, you know,” boy-Jade says while at the urinal with his mates. “You see Jade?” boy-Perrie replies. “She could get it.” It’s a club banger for the quarantine ages, where the only flirting that’s happening is with your BFFs. Girl’s girl Saweetie joins them on the track, but the show is stolen by Tayce, Bimini Bon-Boulash, and A’Whora, who tell off Pez when he spills a drink. “Hold on a minute, girls, don’t worry about this one,” Bimini comes to the rescue. “I’ve got it.” Simply too many crushes for a single video! Watch the iconic night out above.