PhlexDenary Delivers Fun Visual For His Summer Hit ‘Flavour’

By tracymitchellva
thisis50.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhlexDenary is a professional recording artist with more than 10 years of experience under his belt! He has be able to continuously reinvent himself throughout the procees and his latest track and visual for ‘Flavour’ is a testament to that! The Nigerian artist is back with a summer smash that is set to play at radio stations across the world. His newest single titled, ‘Flavour,’ is the perfect vibe for the club, outdoor party, BBQ or pool party. With an impressive catalogue of music, ‘Flavour,’ will be the first single off of his upcoming EP set to release in the near future.

Musicthis song is sick

Robina Stirs Up A Luscious Vibe With Electronic R&B Track, “LYAH”

A remarkably lush tune has come to our doorstep all the way from the east coast of Australia. It’s a pensive, R&B infused indie electronic track titled “LYAH,” from up and coming producer, Robina. Organic samples and ambient vocals paint a vivid soundscape dripping with meditative chimes and focused percussion....
MusicPosted by
Parade

Want 'Something Better' Than Pretend Happiness? Emily Wolfe Delivers With Fierce and Fun Flare

Austin-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Emily Wolfe shares “Something Better,” a treat of a video about pretend happiness that is packed with real life talent. Bursting with glorious riff-y guitar and focusing on harnessing a surreal, existential question mark, this single focuses Wolfe’s undeniable talent in an energetic push and pull. Predictable? No. Fabulous? Yes! Turn it up and let go. The song appears on her upcoming album, Outlier, due out June 25.
MusicFlorida Star

Solo Seeks To Keep Soul Music Relevant

Discovered harmonizing on the streets of New York by legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Solo is thankful for its Motown-like intro into the music industry. Live instrumentation and focus on vocals and songwriting makes it more suited for the golden era of R&B. They released their self-titled album in 1995 that went gold, thanks to hits such as […]
Celebritiesbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jbwai – “Busy Body Remix”

Jbwai smashes home with his new remix of ‘Busy Body’. The latest version, which sees the rapper team up with Ko-C, oozes captivating charm, and it brings a summer groove that is challenging to tame. Based in Canada, Jbwai is flying up the echelon, and he proves his prowess here...
MusicThe Quietus

Tirzah Shares Second Track For 2021, 'Sink In'

Tirzah has unveiled a new track, 'Sink In', her second to be released so far this year. Largely instrumental, the track's melody was written alongside frequent collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey, who also had a hand in previous song 'Send Me', which Tirzah shared last month. You can watch a video for 'Sink In' above.
MusicVulture

Little Mix Hit the Clurb With the Queens in the ‘Confetti’ Remix Video

Just a little something to death drop to. The queens of Little Mix recruited the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK for the music video to the “Confetti,” remix featuring the new queen of the Bay, Saweetie. “Confetti” was the title track to their latest album, which reached No. 2 on the U.K. Albums Chart. Now, it’s the first video they’ve shot without Jesy Nelson, who left the group last December to focus on her mental health. In the Samuel Douek–directed video, Perry, Leigh-Ann, and Jade put on their best freakum looks and hit the club, where they run into … themselves as dudes: Pez, Lenny, and J-Dog. “I think I’ve got a chance with Perrie, you know,” boy-Jade says while at the urinal with his mates. “You see Jade?” boy-Perrie replies. “She could get it.” It’s a club banger for the quarantine ages, where the only flirting that’s happening is with your BFFs. Girl’s girl Saweetie joins them on the track, but the show is stolen by Tayce, Bimini Bon-Boulash, and A’Whora, who tell off Pez when he spills a drink. “Hold on a minute, girls, don’t worry about this one,” Bimini comes to the rescue. “I’ve got it.” Simply too many crushes for a single video! Watch the iconic night out above.
MusicNME

Sugababes tease their first new music in eight years

Sugababes have teased their first new music in eight years in a cryptic social media post. Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy, the trio who comprised the original line-up of Sugababes, reclaimed the group’s name in 2019, after previously recording as Mutya Keisha Siobhan, often shortened to MKS. In...
MusicNME

Kojaque: Dublin indie hip-hop hero finds beauty in the anger

Like many of us, Kojaque hasn’t got a lot of love for New Year’s Eve. “Perpetually disappointing, so fucking overrated” are his sentiments, to be exact. The heightened sense of drama, anxiety and almost inevitable anti-climax that the night promises serve as the backdrop to the Dublin rapper/producer’s debut album ‘Town’s Dead’.
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino to Present New Album Meridiana Tonight Via Youtube and Facebook

One of Italy’s finest world music acts, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (CGS) will stream the presentation of its new album Meridiana tonight, May 20. The streaming event will be available at 9:00 p.m. (central European Time) through Youtube and Facebook. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino’s innovative style features a sensational mix of southern Italian musical traditions, trademark vocal harmonies and a distinctive blend of ancient and modern soundscapes.
Musicflaunt.com

Flaunt Premiere | JADE Presents The "In The Breeze" Music Video

Today, May 21, Jade releases the visual for her first single, and manifesto, “In The Breeze”. Written, performed, and produced by herself, the 22 year old artist aims to start a new chapter in her artistry with it. Due to Covid-19, there were unfortunate delays in the production and release of the video, but as she says, “the show must go on!”
Musicmusictech.net

Spotify plots virtual concert series with The Black Keys, girl in red, Jack Antonoff and more

Spotify has entered the virtual concert market with the announcement of five shows held in May and June. Each show will take place at a unique venue of the artist’s choosing. Blues-rock band The Black Keys will kick off the series later this month with a set at the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, Mississippi, while Jack Antonoff will perform his on a city bus travelling from Brooklyn, New York to Asbury Park, New Jersey.
MusicPopMatters

Jazzie Young’s Blood Ties Help Connect Past to Present With Her Moving Debut EP (interview + premiere)

On the verge of releasing her debut EP, Jazzie Young isn’t wasting any time getting to the heart of the matter. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who’s barely beyond her mid-20s sounds like she has experienced enough damaging distress in the past half-decade to last a lifetime. Yet, Young has found a way to rise above the dramatic upheaval. Supported by a plentiful mix of musically gifted family members (led by a prominent ‘60s human peace symbol) and friends, she is sharing her story through seven moving chapters of song on Grown Up & Grown Apart, which premieres in its entirety today at PopMatters.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

Top 5 Best Electronic Dance Music Labels

Electronic dance music labels have been a rather new and exciting kind of promotion for anybody looking to get into the electronic dance music scene. In the beginning it used to be quite hard to locate a DJ who was actually selling his/her music due to the fact that all the major label companies had their own individual styles and images. Nowadays though the electronic dance music (EDM) industry has opened up a lot more opportunities for both labels and DJs to not only share their love of dance but also make some money as well. More labels are giving out their music for free on CD. And these days more people are even listening to electronic dance music.
MusicPosted by
Q97.9

Billie Eilish Announces World Tour Coming to TD Garden

It's been a long time since we could say those words not followed by 'canceled'. Here are the details. Billie Eilish has been busy during the pandemic, new music with the album 'Happier Than Ever' out in July, a documentary called, 'The World's a Little Blurry', and now a world tour to promote the new album.
MusicComplex

Central Cee Shares Hard-Hitting Visuals For ‘Wild West’ Highlight “Ruby”

Adding to what has already been a blockbuster year for him, West London rapper Central Cee is back with visuals for Wild West standout “Ruby”. The track was a clear highlight on an otherwise rock-solid project (which debuted at No. 2), putting a fresh spin on the iconic sample from Foreigner’s “Cold As Ice” that MOP had so much fun with back in the ‘90s. Here, producers Nostalgia and SYKES warp it and pitch it down for a drill setting, but retain the eeriness that made it such an appealing vocal in the first place.
MusicNME

Listen to Florence + The Machine’s new song ‘Call Me Cruella’

Florence + The Machine has shared her new song ‘Call Me Cruella’ – you can hear it below. The track has been composed for the forthcoming new Disney film Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as the titular character and is set for release on May 28. ‘Call Me Cruella’, which...
Musicfreshmusicfreaks.com

“Psych Out” And “Talk About” All The New Music | Fresh Music Friday

Breakout house prodigy Curbi and singer-songwriter PollyAnna returned to Monstercat today with their first collaborative track “Vertigo”. Holding a steady four-on-the-floor beat backed by angelic vocals, energetic synths, and deep basslines, “Vertigo” has all the makings of a dancefloor favorite this summer. Lopezhouse – “Vostok”. Landing on Bedrock Records once...
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Montreal's PRIORS share new video for “Cool World”

Montreal garage-punks PRIORS recently shared a new video showcasing "Cool World," a song from the group's latest barnburner My Punishment On Earth. The clip debuted today through the punk YouTube channel Tremendo Garaje. You can checkout the clip, which finds the band thrown back in time for a vintage television performance, below. My Punishment On Earth, the band's third full-length, arrived in late December of 2020 through Belgium's Drink & Drive Records (with Brain Gum carrying the LP in North America).