Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can provide more than 95 per cent protection against infection, severe illness and death from Covid, according to a groundbreaking study in Israel.The middle eastern country currently leads the world in its inoculation programme, with more than half (56 per cent) of its population having already received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Back in January, Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu struck a deal with Pfizer to send in-depth statistical results data in exchange for hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses a week. It has allowed experts to assess the jab’s effectiveness, on a...