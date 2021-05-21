newsbreak-logo
NBA

Giannis says pressure is key ahead of Saturday's game

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
With a direct borrowing you might say from Queen and David Bowie, the Bucks are under pressure. And Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't mind.

"Just try to learn as much as possible from the previous playoff run that I had and we had as a team," Giannis Antetokoumpo says. "And as you said, pressure. I believe in, you know, I believe that pressure is earned. You know, if I wasn't who I am today and I didn't work as hard as I work and I didn't focus on the game, I didn't love the game, I didn't compete the way I am - we wouldn't be talking about pressure. You know, so pressure is earned and I love it.

"You know, I'm out there, I want to compete and I want more pressure because the better I get, the more pressure I have. And as I said, I'm in a good place mentally. Good place physically. All I care about is competing," he said.

The Bucks changed their offense and defense after the second-round exit from the postseason last year, courtesy of the Heat. Now it's time to see if it will pay off.

