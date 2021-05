Western Pennsylvanians will soon have a new park to enjoy. And you can help give it a name. Right now, however, it’s just a farm. “It’s an incredibly scenic 96-acre farm with beautiful rolling topography,” says Betsy Aiken, executive director of the Westmoreland Land Trust, which acquired the property. “It has a high elevation relative to the properties around it. So the views of the farm are of the surrounding forest and even extend to the westernmost ridges of the Alleghenies, Chestnut Ridge, Laurel Ridge.”