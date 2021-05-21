Tickets For BIG EAST Baseball Championship Presented by JEEP Available Monday

NEW YORK – The BIG EAST Baseball Championship Presented by JEEP will return to Prasco Park in Mason, Ohio, for the third time as the top four teams in the league standings will compete next week for a chance at the BIG EAST baseball title. The tournament will have a limited amount of public tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Public tickets will be made available on Monday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m. ET.