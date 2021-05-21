The Opportunity Ticket, Opportunity Hoarding, and What We Learned from the latest Enrollment Data

For my own mental health I skipped the last board meeting, but by the next day a half dozen, mostly fuming, folks had reached out to me on enrollment data the district presented. And the presumed twisting of a policy that I helped write and pass, The Opportunity Ticket(OT). While the idea behind the policy was to allow underserved families to have better access to the schools of their choice, the presumed outcome from the data was that the most privileged families were the most active in using it, and that underserved families failed to.