Sarasota, FL

'Night with the stars prom' is going virtual

By Valezka Nava
snntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA - Night with the stars will be under the stars this year. The annual 'Night with the Stars Prom' is going virtual this year, and will be streamed live via zoom. The free prom is for all special needs residents 16 years of age and older in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

