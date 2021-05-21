newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Could This Viral Video Scare People From Moving To Idaho? [Watch]

By Mateo
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's disgusting and odds are, it could make your skin crawl. This video that is really starting to take off (and was actually the reason that Idaho was trending on Twitter late last night) could be what keeps droves of people from moving into our great State of Idaho. Rumor has it, that's the goal, right?

mix106radio.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
Boise, ID
Entertainment
State
Idaho State
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#Twitter Inc#National Geographic#Mormon Crickets#Juicy Insects#Yuck#Droves#Rumor#People#America#Mountain Towns#The Secret#Time#Statistics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rumor Has It
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho Moves To Stage 4, Time To Drink And Paint In Public

The news of Idaho moving forward with Stage 4 of Covid-19 protocols has opened up a world of possibilities. KTVB7 reports that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has given the green light for Idaho to move into stage 4 which eliminates limits on gathering sizes. Social distancing is still encouraged along with vaccinations to keep positivity rate low. But let's get back to this gathering size situation! Maybe some of the concert postponements will be walked back? In the mean time, how about we all drink together and paint!
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

How to Handle a Bear in Idaho

Boise Police announced that the bear on the loose has now been caught and safely taken away to a safer place for man and beast. Police had been searching for the bear conducting an extensive search as detailed by my colleague Mateo here. Bears may appear to be cute and...
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

I Was Today Years Old When I Learned This Obvious Idaho Fact

You know that saying "There are no stupid questions"? Ever think it should be followed by "just stupid people"? When I was in high school I asked my boyfriend if Chevy and Chevrolet were the same thing. The knee jerk facial expression of surprise/disgust on his face at me saying something so profoundly stupid is one I will never forget. As soon as the word left my mouth I knew the answer to my question and sometimes that's all it is. You just have to say something aloud for it to click in your brain.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

28 Chilling Photos of Downtown Boise In 2020 as Pandemic Begins

It is almost June 2021. What's changed? We typically see our memories on social media with a blink and move on. Those moments seem somewhat painful today. I just recently went to a restaurant for the very first time since the pandemic lockdown started. It was just the essentials for our family in 2020 as we begin to see the daylight on the other side. Do you really remember what happened and what the state of Idaho looked like?
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Video Of Boise Woman Blowing Her Dogs’ Minds Goes Viral

A Boise woman named Taylor Lyle has gone viral on TikTok after posting a hilariously simple video. After 5 years, she told her dogs her name and their reaction was priceless!. The TikTok trends are interesting; every week it's something new. Typically there's some sort of funny dance challenge or something but this week was for the dog lovers. People were introducing themselves to their dogs and filming their reactions. Boise's Taylor Lyle did it and her dogs reacted in the best way possible! See the video!
PoliticsPosted by
104.3 WOW Country

We Were Surprised by the #1 State Idahoans Move to

People are moving to Idaho in groves, According to the 2020 census the Gem state was the second most moved into state in the US, next to Utah. Utah happens to be the second most common state that Idahoans move to when they move out of the Gem state. Check out the list of top ten below, number 1 surprised me and it won by a lot.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

What to know about tick season in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — If you've been out on walks or hikes, you've probably noticed it's that time again - tick season. “This is the time when ticks that have been dormant all winter are starting to come back out and their eggs are starting to hatch and they're ready to start taking blood meals and reproduce on their own,” said Dr. Alix Mcgrath, the director of shelter medicine at the Idaho Humane Society.
Idaho StatePosted by
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Could Get Huge, Greater Idaho Initiative Wins Votes

It seems like everyone wants to be an Idahoan. People are moving here like crazy so much that Idaho is the second largest moved to state in the US according to the 2020 Census. Now even people that cant geologically move here want to be Idahoans. There are five rural counties in Oregon who don't follow or want to be delegated by such a blue state. They essentially have been fighting to have the states boarders changed so a huge chunk of Oregon and even some of northern California becomes "Greater Idaho." It would make Idaho huge.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho Man Grins In Mug Shot After Florida-Like Crime Spree

He stole a kid's bike, then a motorcycle, and then a stack of meat from a Subway here in Idaho, and grins about it in his mugshot! How Florida of you, Idaho man!. If you're going to do the time, make it a crime you're proud of, which clearly this gentleman is. We've got our very own Florida man in Idaho, folks! Let's introduce you to a gentleman by the name of Jesse James Moore. He's even got a cool, wacky criminal name! Jesse James Moore started his Tuesday in Idaho Falls by stealing a kid's bike (booooo), then he upgraded that by stealing a Harley (wooooo?). Problem there was he quickly realized that he didn't know how to operate a motorcycle so he never got it out of the shopping center he found int in so he ended his bizarro crime spree by stealing a whole stack of deli meat from a Subway.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Boise Boys Help Sell Your Items at Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale

We're back! Idaho is opening up as we saw 7 different parades coming back this Summer and now Idaho's Largest Garage Sale is here. You might love to grab a friend, drive-thru for coffee, and head out around your community looking for special deals at yard sales. That can be so time-consuming and it's a gamble. This yard sale takes over the entire parking lot at Expo Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

You Should Know About the 2-1-1 Idaho CareLine

Sometimes you just don't know where to go in life, quite metaphorically and literally speaking. Thankfully there is a resource just for that. With May being Mental Health Awareness I would like to share with you a tool that I think may be underutilized in our community: The 2-1-1 Idaho CareLine.
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Idaho’s Fave Fry Is The Tater Tot; There’s A Festival For That!

I fully don't believe that tater tots should be considered fries. Mostly because they just aren't. Actual fry types: standard, steak, shoestring, waffle, crinkle-cut, curly, sweet potato, and even wedge (which is pushing it). Tater tots are a different animal, but they are so delicious I'm not surprised Idaho voted them as its favorite fry type. Tot lovers rejoice, the Tater Tot Festival is coming to a town near you!