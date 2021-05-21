Could This Viral Video Scare People From Moving To Idaho? [Watch]

He stole a kid's bike, then a motorcycle, and then a stack of meat from a Subway here in Idaho, and grins about it in his mugshot! How Florida of you, Idaho man!. If you're going to do the time, make it a crime you're proud of, which clearly this gentleman is. We've got our very own Florida man in Idaho, folks! Let's introduce you to a gentleman by the name of Jesse James Moore. He's even got a cool, wacky criminal name! Jesse James Moore started his Tuesday in Idaho Falls by stealing a kid's bike (booooo), then he upgraded that by stealing a Harley (wooooo?). Problem there was he quickly realized that he didn't know how to operate a motorcycle so he never got it out of the shopping center he found int in so he ended his bizarro crime spree by stealing a whole stack of deli meat from a Subway.