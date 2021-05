DEAR SUN SPOTS: What ever happened to the One Stop gas station and convenience store at 151 Court St. in Auburn? It is now a park. Who owned it and when and why did it close?. When I was a student at Bates College back in the late 1980s, the One Stop Truck would be double-parked on Frye Street on Wednesday nights and we would buy either a Birdman sandwich at $3 or a personal pizza for $2. The One Stop truck was a white pickup truck with a heated storage box in the bed. It had the name “One Stop” written within an octagon-shaped sign on the truck.