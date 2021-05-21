newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Maliibu Miitch Drops New Single + Visual ‘I Like What I Like’

By L'Oréal
HOT 97
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bronx rapper released her new single, “I Like What I Like.”. In the song, Malii makes it clear, the only type of guys that should ever approach her are bosses that are about their business and know how to treat a lady!. Check out the song/visual, be sure to...

www.hot97.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Rapper#Song#Heat#Approach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicthisisrnb.com

KEHLANI & T-PAIN CONNECT FOR NEW SONG, “I LIKE DAT”

After going live, shown below, with T-Pain on Tuesday (March 11), in support of his so-called apology tour. As promised, Kehlani and the man who just learned about Instagram’s direct message request folder, release their new collaboration, titled “I Like Dat.” A flip on T-Pain’s 2007 hit, “Buy U A Drank,” on the new song, the two show the utmost appreciation to the women stopping at nothing to acquire “the bag.”
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: T-Pain – ‘I Like Dat’ (featuring Kehlani)

Ahead of his September-due new book and album, ‘Precious Stones,’ rapper-singer-producer T-Pain dusts off one of his most precious hits – 2007’s ‘Buy U A Drank’ – to serve as the sample for his new single, ‘I Like Dat.’. A female empowerment anthem, the tune taps R&B siren Kehlani to...
MusicGenius

T-Pain Samples His Own Hit Single With The Kehlani-Assissted “I Like Dat”

After recently discovering that he’s been inadvertently ignoring DMs from a host of celebrities and musicians over the course of several years, T-Pain has been on a collaborative redemption tour linking up with people who had tried to reach out to him. The effort yielded a new collaboration with Kehlani, who hopped on the rapper’s new song, “I Like Dat,” over a sample of his own 2007 hit, “Buy U A Drank.”
Musicallkpop.com

B.I drops a teaser poster for his upcoming global single "Got It Like That"

Just a few hours ago, B.I dropped an unexpected teaser film for his upcoming global single, "Got It Like That." In the short teaser, B.I holds a video call with the star-studded global crew, including The Stereotypes, Destiny Rogers, and Tyla Yaweh. Then on May 12 at midnight KST, B.I and his global crew dropped a poster for the upcoming single.
MusicVulture

T-Pain and Kehlani Drop ‘I Like Dat,’ a ‘Buy U a Drank’ Remix With a Twist

T-Pain and Kehlani mighta just did something. The R&B singers teamed up to create a “Buy U a Drank” sequel, “I Like Dat.” Inspired by the 2007 summer smash, “I Like Dat” blends T-Pain’s signature vibe with lyrics from Kehlani’s “female perspective” to create a 2021 hit. Most notably, there’s a lot less “shawty snappin’.” “She don’t even need me to buy her nothing, drank / She got money in the bank / Whatchu think ’bout that?” they sing, riffing on the original lyrics. “Kehlani has been one of the best to work with, real talk,” T-Pain said in a statement. “She did her thing on this track and made it what it is. Also, it do be like that sometimes.” T-Pain released his most recent single, “Get Up,” last June in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Kehlani’s second album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t came out in May 2020, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 200. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a contender for song of the summer.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Logic and Madlib Share New Song “Raddest Dad”: Listen

Logic and Madlib have shared another new single as MadGic, a project they launched with the song “Mars Only pt. 3” in April. Their new track is titled “Raddest Dad.” Check it out below. The duo hinted at more material together on “Mars Only pt. 3,” which has the line...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

YG & Mozzy Keep It "Gangsta" With A Wicked 50 Cent Flip

Let's be real -- YG's latest solo efforts have not been hitting. A few singles have managed to make rounds but it seemed like he may have lost that fire within himself. Thankfully, his new collaborative album with Mozzy, Kommunity Service, has pushed him outside of his comfort zone in a way, making room for one of his most thrilling efforts to date.
Musicthis song is sick

REZZ Drops Spellbinding New Single “Taste Of You”

REZZ doesn’t miss! We’ve yet to find a track by the space mom that didn’t leave us begging for more, and her newest track, “Taste Of You,” is another must hear. This new offering finds the mistress of mid tempo teaming up with US pop star, Dove Cameron, and the end result will have you drooling. That walking kick and distant spiraling low end support Cameron’s impassioned lyrics before we give into a drop of deep reeling synths and searing fills.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Kay Flock, Dougie B, Lil Skrap 1090, and Justo B’s “T Cardi” : The Ones

Try to ignore the second half of “T Cardi.” There, the song is made uncomfortable by Lil Skrap 1090, a child who looks like he should be wondering which Among Us graphic T-shirt to wear for his final day of elementary school instead of rapping likely ghostwritten drill lyrics. The first minute and a half is good enough to look past this. Kay Flock and Dougie B are a Bronx rap duo who have taken the momentum of drill further Uptown through their sinister joint tracks. On this one, they may rap the usual drill fare of threats and tough talk, but the appeal of the two is their fiery energy and scratchy voices, which make it sound like they’re almost lost by the end. The formidable chemistry of Kay and Dougie means they don’t just rap separate verses, but they also go back and forth, finishing each other’s lines. Even with a final half that needed to be axed, it’s one of the more exciting New York drill songs of the year.
MusicBillboard

The Players Behind Doja Cat's 'Kiss Me More' Feat. SZA: See the Full Credits

The Weekend’s “Save Your Tears” remix with Ariana Grande may have captured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week, but another high-profile collaboration -- Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA -- reached its own milestone on the chart by ranking at No. 6, its highest position on the tally yet.
Musicthisisrnb.com

Rising Artist La’Britney Releases New Single “Ducked Off”

Detroit-bred R&B singer, dancer, entrepreneur, and activist La’Britney releases her new single titled “Ducked Off.” The Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star is making herself the priority first in the face of unreciprocated love in this single. “I had to ‘Duck Off’ and put myself at the top of my to do list, so that the rest could fall into place.”
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2106: The Romantics – “What I Like About You”

Because it’s a truth that I hold self-evident, I didn’t really discuss the influence of the Rolling Stones in the eight zillion posts I just wrote about them, but one of the first things they influenced was the initial wave of American garage-rockers who emulated not just the Stones, but their British Invasion contemporaries like The Kinks and The Who, and for some reason, electric Dylan.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

The Internet's Patrick Paige II Drops Off "If I Fail Are We Still Cool?"

The Internet was amazing as a group, but they're just as good separate. We've received dope albums from Syd and Steve Lacy somewhat recently, and now Patrick Paige II is making his name known. He may not be the most known member of the crew, but that should slowly change after If I Fail Are We Still Cool? really starts circulating.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Sa-Roc shares new song ft. the late MF DOOM on ‘Sharecropper’s Daughter’ deluxe edition

We lost MF DOOM last year at age 49, but the legendary MC left behind unreleased music that continues to see the light of day. Czarface recently released the collaborative album they made with DOOM that was supposed to come out in April 2020 but halted due to COVID, and now Sa-Roc has put out a deluxe edition of last year's The Sharecropper's Daughter with six new songs, including one featuring MF DOOM. He appears on the Evidence-produced "The Rebirth," and he and Sa-Roc sound great together.