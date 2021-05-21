newsbreak-logo
Richburg, SC

Community comes together to support officers involved in search

By Brian Garner
News & Reporter
 1 day ago

When Cristy Russell started seeing social media posts criticizing the law enforcement officers involved in the manhunt in Richburg, she got steamed – then she decided to do something about it. She organized a community donation of snacks and funds to buy the officers what they would need to keep...

www.onlinechester.com
