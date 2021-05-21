Community comes together to support officers involved in search

Things are starting to change for the better both nationally and globally and it may be time for that to happen locally as well. For almost 14 months, “masking up,” “social distancing” and “pandemic” have become a core part of nearly everyone’s vocabulary. We’ve gone through stretches where we couldn’t get haircuts, could not dine in restaurants and could not gather in groups, even if the groups were made up of friends and family. Those things were difficult, but they obviously paled in comparison to the death, illness, isolation and other problems the COVID-19 pandemic visited upon us. Finally, though, case numbers and deaths have dropped significantly, millions of people have been vaccinated, some states have “opened for business” entirely and many are beginning to loosen restrictions deemed necessary at the height of the pandemic.