Americans of all political stripes say they are concerned about the rising number of migrants apprehended after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, also about the treatment of migrant children who've been taken into U.S. custody. These are the findings of a new NPR/Ipsos poll. At the same time, the poll found bipartisan support for creating a pathway to citizenship for some undocumented immigrants already in the country. NPR's Joel Rose covers immigration. He's here now. Hey, Joel.