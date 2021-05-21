A Land's Conservancy: Reclaiming Nature

PETOSKEY — Petoskey officials Monday will consider helping to fund a full-time position with an area organization to help lead housing initiatives throughout the county. If the city lends its financial support, it would likely be expected to give $5,000 this year and $10,000 the next two years. Four other communities in Emmet County are being asked to do the same. That money would go to The Little Traverse Bay Housing Partnership and Housing North in setting up a “housing ready program director,” hired by Housing North, but leading many of the more local efforts by the housing partnership to encourage more housing options in the area.