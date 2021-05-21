A Land's Conservancy: Reclaiming Nature

newsbreak-logo
Over the past year, Harbor Springs photographer Raymond Gaynor has been documenting the Little Traverse Conservancy's Offield Family Viewlands. Gaynor's images capture the way nature conserves itself through a process of growth & rebirth.

Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Libraries enter partnerships to better serve communities

Public libraries provide many services for the residents of their towns. Many of these services are because of partnerships that the libraries have within their communities. Partnerships play a big role in diversifying what the libraries can provide for their community. Working together is a great way to strengthen not only library patronage, but exposure for all entities as well. It is a great way to expand ideas, increase reach, and can help propel communities toward common goals. As libraries all over the area look for ways to improve services for their residents, these partnerships are critical.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Petoskey resident designs fishing device to aid those with disabilities

PETOSKEY — At a young age, Pat McKee of Petoskey learned many important lessons about generosity and helping others from his father. "My dad was a very fortunate guy and he just had a golden touch," McKee said. "He was a builder and in 1959 he decided to open a fast food restaurant — before McDonald's in Detroit — and it was successful. It was an A-frame building called the Golden Point and you didn't eat inside, you got your food inside and ate in the car."
Petoskey, MIMy North.com

Find Where To Stay in Petoskey, Bay Harbor & Mackinac Island

In the storied Petoskey-Straits region, chances are your room will be historic and your campsite will be gorgeous. Explore our quick list of lodging options from Bay Harbor to Mackinac Island to inspire your Northern Michigan summer adventure. This article was featured in the 2021 Traverse Magazine Vacation Guide. Download...
Petoskey News-Review

Petoskey District Library to host community shred day

PETOSKEY — Petoskey District Library, Encore Financial Group and Rasmussen, Teller, and Caron have partnered to offer another complimentary document shred day. From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 15, bring your documents and a Shred-It truck will be on site in RTC CPA’s parking lot, behind the library at 555 Michigan St. The limit is five boxes per vehicle.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Petoskey to discuss aiding in the hire of a community housing leader

PETOSKEY — Petoskey officials Monday will consider helping to fund a full-time position with an area organization to help lead housing initiatives throughout the county. If the city lends its financial support, it would likely be expected to give $5,000 this year and $10,000 the next two years. Four other communities in Emmet County are being asked to do the same. That money would go to The Little Traverse Bay Housing Partnership and Housing North in setting up a “housing ready program director,” hired by Housing North, but leading many of the more local efforts by the housing partnership to encourage more housing options in the area.
Petoskey, MIharborlightnews.com

Business Notes

Virtual Business After Hours May 19 The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Virtual Business After Hours Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 5:30pm-7pm. Because of COVID-19, we are continuing to hold Business After Hours virtually on the Rem...
Michigan StatePetoskey News-Review

Top of Michigan Festival of Races set for May 29

PETOSKEY — Following a year hiatus, the annual Stafford's Top of Michigan Festival of Races is set to return for 2021 on Memorial Day weekend. The fifth running of the races is set to take place on Saturday, May 29, beginning and ending a the Petoskey waterfront. The race begins with the half marathon at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 10K run/walk at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K run/walk at 9 a.m.
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

500th article of Looking Back in the Charlevoix Courier

To the readers of Looking Back —This issue of the Courier contains a milestone, the 500th appearance of a column that began as a 16-week experiment in 2011. That spring, Petoskey News-Review reporter Steve Zucker was assigned as an interim Courier editor. I called to welcome him, with an invitation to investigate the Charlevoix Historical Society’s extensive photo archives should he need them. He was gobsmacked by what he found.
Petoskey, MI9&10 News

Odawa Casino in Petoskey Hosts Walk-In Vaccination Clinic

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Odawa Casino are teaming up to host a vaccine clinic. The walk-in clinic is happening at the Odawa Casino in Petoskey on Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also come Saturday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to...
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Deed restriction plan, other housing strategies in early stages for Petoskey

PETOSKEY — Petoskey officials this week showed interest in a program that encourage more housing for full-time residents. It’s one of several strategies that could help manage the growing housing problems in Petoskey and other area communities, according to representatives from groups like Housing North, which is driving some of those solutions in Northern Michigan. Petoskey officials are in the early stages of multiple efforts to devise policies encouraging better access to housing in the region.
Petoskey, MIPetoskey News-Review

Gov. Whitmer tours Petoskey vaccination clinic

PETOSKEY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Northern Michigan on Thursday, making stops in Traverse City and Petoskey. While in Petoskey, the governor toured a vaccination clinic at the Emmet County Fairgrounds and met with local health officials to discuss vaccination efforts. “It’s really impressive,” Whitmer said. “And I’ve talked to...