WGLT's Sound Ideas: Friday, 5/21/21
Yoga is coming back. Acupuncture is up. Reiki is feeling the energy. Hear about non traditional health methods and the pandemic. Plus, it's a booming time for construction and trades unions working at Rivian. Some have been there for three years. But, it's not just the auto maker that's generating work. Tree limbs crack and fall. You might not want to handle the damage by yourself, but it's awfully expensive to have a service do it. Get advice from Sarah Nardi and Patrick Murphy on our gardening podcast GROW. And Arts correspondent Breanna Grow gives us a sneak peek at "Hot Shorts."www.wglt.org