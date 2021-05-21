WGLT's Sound Ideas: Friday, 5/21/21

As I was sitting in my seventh-grade social studies class, the unmistakable crackle of the loudspeaker interrupted: “Lisa Fierer, please come immediately to the principal’s office.” Trudging down the hallway, I wondered what infraction I’d get busted for this time. Two policemen greeted me and escorted me to their patrol car. The police had picked up my siblings, too. What was going on? Forty-five minutes later, with their eyes downcast, they informed us that our mother had died and our father was in the hospital. Days later, I learned from the newspapers that my father had been arrested for my mother’s murder.