HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team is two wins away from a berth in the ODAC Championship. The No. 6 seed Eagles are preparing to play No. 2 seed Lynchburg in the semifinals of the ODAC Tournament this weekend. The teams will meet in a best-of-three series with two games on Saturday (May 15) and an “if necessary” game on Sunday (May 16). Bridgewater earned a spot in the semifinals by sweeping No. 3 seed Roanoke in the quarterfinals this past Saturday.