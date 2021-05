A Radcliff man will appear Monday in Hardin Circuit Court after he was arrested early Friday morning on numerous charges, including assaulting a Radcliff police officer. Pedro Vega Caban, 37, was driving a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire around 1:15 a.m. when he was involved in a car crash on Hill Street, according to an arrest citation. When police arrived, he reportedly identified himself as someone else and also provided an inaccurate date of birth. A passenger in the vehicle told police Vega Caban’s correct name and police then learned he was wanted on multiple warrants in Hardin County, according to the arrest citation.