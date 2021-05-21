newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

How life in California will change with June 15 reopening

By Rong-Gong Lin II, Luke Money
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia is moving forward with a dramatic reopening of the economy on June 15 that will remove nearly all of the restrictions residents have been living with for more than a year. The move comes as daily coronavirus cases have plummeted and vaccinations have increased in the state. What are...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Fairs#Immune Systems#U S Officials#Federal Officials#Public Officials#U S Department Of State#Cdc#Californians#Latino#Native American#Los Angeles Times#State Officials#Restrictions#Outdoor Events#Twelve Residents#Asian American Residents#Organizers#Transportation#Indoor Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Airplanes
Related
California StatePosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

What To Expect When California Reopens On June 15

When California's COVID-19 regulations end on June 15, 2021 you can expect an end to capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements. Dr. Mark Ghaly of the California Department of Health and Human Services said that the state will largely align with the CDC's guidelines on mask-wearing, although some travel restrictions may linger to countries that are heavily impacted by the virus.
California Statesandiegouniontribune.com

California will reopen fully June 15, state officials confirm

More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic essentially brought the state’s economy screeching to a halt, California will reopen fully on June 15, state officials confirmed Friday. Declining infection and hospitalization rates driven by the rollout of safe and effective vaccines made state officials decide that it was time...
California Stateallears.net

California Unveils Details For Fully Reopening Mid-June

California recently announced that on June 15th, it will move “beyond the Blueprint” and that the state’s economy will fully reopen. Since last year, this Blueprint has been the determining factor since last year how business sectors can operate during the pandemic. But what will a fully reopen California economy...
California StatePosted by
AFP

California on track to reopen by mid-June as Covid eases

California is on track to remove nearly all pandemic restrictions by June 15, with no mandatory capacity restrictions or social distancing requirements for those who have been vaccinated, health officials said Friday. Officials had previously set a June 15 target for reopening, dependent on achieving goals in terms of vaccinations and Covid infection rates.
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: California to remove most virus limits in June

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s top health official says the state no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15. State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly says dramatically lower coronavirus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it’s safe for the state...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 6 States Had Almost No COVID Deaths Last Week, Data Shows

Over the course of the pandemic, the U.S. has seen nearly 600,000 people die from the coronavirus. Thankfully, the tide has shifted, and vaccinations have dramatically slowed COVID deaths in the country over the last few months. Throughout the entire U.S., there were around 4,000 deaths from the virus this past week—which is a huge reduction from the week of Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, when there were more than 23,700 COVID deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University. Of course, some states are still struggling to keep numbers down, but many are doing exceptionally well. According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, six states in the U.S. reported an average of less than one coronavirus death per day over the past week. Read on to find out which states had almost no COVID deaths last week.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This One State Should "Be Concerned" About COVID, Doctor Warns

The national decline in COVID cases has many confident that the end of the pandemic is within reach. But even as infection numbers finally begin to fall, some places are struggling with a new wave of cases that is troubling health officials. Now, a doctor is warning that one state, in particular, should "be concerned" about COVID as it's starting to see a new type of surge. Read on to find out which place is faced with a dire situation, and for more on how to stay safe, The CDC Says If You See This at a Restaurant, Don't Go Inside.
California Statespectrumnews1.com

This Malibu lawyer is changing how California votes

Kevin Shenkman’s Malibu law practice is a long way from his Detroit roots. Far from his days boxing in New York City’s storied Gleason’s Gym, where he went 2-0 in light heavyweight matches that earned him little more than cab fare and beer money. Since he’s come west, Shenkman has...
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

This is how California's water use has changed since the last drought

California is in a serious drought. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s drought monitor puts most of the state in extreme drought zones for the first time since 2015. The latest instance of drought has once again put the state’s water use under the microscope to identify opportunities for conservation, a task that’s expected to become more challenging as the impacts of climate change intensify.
Orange County, CAsanclementetimes.com

California Department of Public Health Clarifies Details for June 15 Reopening

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
California Statearcamax.com

COVID: What do California, Texas, New York and Florida have in common? Stunningly low infection rates

Perhaps no states represent the red-blue divide better than deeply Democratic California and New York and Republican-run Texas and Florida. And their approaches to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, from mask rules to shutdowns to online schools, have been quite different, with the Golden and Empire states more aggressive with public health mandates while the Sunshine and Lone Star states have been out front on reopening.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fully open Texas and Florida are reporting fewer new cases per capita than Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York where mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions are still in place

States including Texas and Florida, which have completely reopened, are reporting fewer coronavirus cases than Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York, which have COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates in place, according CDC data. Texas Gov Greg Abbott ended a mask mandate on March 10 and fully reopened the state. In Florida,...
Public Health247wallst.com

COVID-19: The 37 Counties Where No One Has Died

The pace of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed considerably in America in the past few weeks. The number of new COVID-19 cases during the most recent week hit a seven-month low. Nevertheless, 585,109 people have died in the United States, the highest number of any country in the world and about 18% of the global total. Confirmed cases in America have reached 32,732,341, also the highest in the world and about 21% of the global figure.