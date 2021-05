Outlaw country godfather Marty Stuart announced an interesting new project last month that is set to be released incrementally. Titled, Songs I Sing In The Dark, it’s a collection of twenty songs that Stuart curated as pieces of music that helped him through the tough times that we all saw in 2020. It’s also an open and honest portrayal of an artist grieving hardship, fueling creativity, and nurturing hope. Performed acoustically and recorded at Stuart’s former home, each of the songs on the album represent his doggedness of spirit as he returns again and again to music he loves. One song will be featured every month with a personal statement on its significance by the new Country Music Hall of Fame inductee.