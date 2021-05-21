Harlem Rapper Edot Baby Drops New Visual For ‘Illegal’

Today, rapper Tee Grizzley releases the music video for “Built To Last” from his album Built For Whatever released on Friday. On “Built To Last” Tee’s knack for storytelling is on full display as he details the birth of his son, his brother going to jail, and the obstacles he has faced and overcome. Staying in line with the album title Tee stands true that in life no only is he built for whatever but he’s also built to last.