Harlem Rapper Edot Baby Drops New Visual For ‘Illegal’

By Tai Perkins
HOT 97
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarlem’s drill rapper, Edot Baby, is back with a menacing new visual for his lead track “Illegal.”. The AKLO91 directed visual shows the high-energy artist mobbing out with his homies in various scenes. Standing on cars and doing all of NY’s signature dances, it’s safe to say that Edot Baby and his crew are ready for the summer. Drill is one of the most popular genres in the industry right now. With popular artists like Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, and now Edot Baby.

