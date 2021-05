Just a few words on the bond issue. Every year our taxes go up 3 to 4% and it is getting pretty high. It is getting hard for those of us on Social Security to pay it. What if the school board would quit making new jobs and not be paying such high wages. The top 10 wage earners for the school are costing us at least $1 million a year and they will be getting raises. Too bad they wouldn’t do like the sawmills did us and cut wages 10%. But they don’t do that any more, they just tax the people instead.