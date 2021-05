With TBC Classic we see a new meta emerging, but who comes out on top and who is destined for the bin?. Ah, Classic. With your raids full of Warriors, Rogues, and Mages. Thankfully, TBC fixes all the problems and finally sees balance restored to the meta. Right?.. Well, TBC certainly changes the meta, it will bring new classes to the front of the pack, and it certainly gives more classes a chance to shine. Sadly, we’re still going to see those top spots taken by purple and green DPS.