Vaccination 'Makes Us All More Attractive': White House Partners With Dating Apps in COVID Battle
The White House is now partnering with popular dating apps in the battle against COVID-19, President Joe Biden's senior COVID-19 adviser announced Friday. Multiple dating apps like Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid are joining the White House's effort to encourage vaccinations against the virus and to help those vaccinated meet others who got the shot with particular virtual features such as vaccine badges.www.msn.com