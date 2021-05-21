Link Rot Research: “What the Ephemerality of the Web Means for Your Hyperlinks”

Originally Posted On: Getting Your Head Around Web Hosting (askaaronlee.com) If you aren’t very clued up on tech, then web hosting can seem like a pretty complicated topic. The chances are that like many others, you’ve decided you want to start a website and before you knew it you were being bombarded with words like Cloud, WordPress, Server, and Host, which all meant nothing to you, leaving you confused. With money at play, it’s only understandable that you want to make sure that you know your options before parting with your cash, so here’s a quick article to help you get your head around web hosting.