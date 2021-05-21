newsbreak-logo
NBA

MMB Lounge: Playoffs!

By Kirk Henderson
msn.com
 3 days ago

To carry over any conversations, here's the last lounge. After 1000 comments or so, things start to break. Add in the fact that the playoffs start TOMORROW, and BeachDrifter felt it a good time to get a new Lounge out. Past the obvious very good Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers series...

www.msn.com
Trae Young - Atlanta Hawks (vs. New York Knicks) Young will match up against Elfird Payton and a New York Knicks team that struggles against point guards. Young averaged 24.7 PPG against the Knicks this season (three games). Over these three games, Young shot just 36.2% from the field and 21.4 % from three-point land. The Knicks have allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.7% from beyond the arc this season (best in the league). Although these numbers are low, indicating advantages for New York, I expect Young to adjust his game, take fewer threes, and rack up 10+ assists, 20+ points, and several rebounds and steals. Allowing Young to beat Elfrid Payton/NY PGs off the dribble, penetrating, then distributing to Collins/Capela is Atlanta’s path to winning tonight and throughout the series.
Jrue Holiday - Milwaukee Bucks (vs. Miami Heat) Holiday has a stellar match-up against Kendrick Nunn. Holiday has totaled 19.0 points per game this season against the Miami Heat. Holiday has faced the heat three times averaging 31.3 minutes per game and is shooting 44.7% from the field. Jrue has managed to shoot 52.4% from three-point land in these games against Miami. Over three games against Miami this season, Antetokounmpo averaged just 16.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists. If Miami is able to limit Giannis, other Bucks such as Holiday and Middleton are going to need to step up for Milwaukee in order to keep this game close. If you’re making just one lineup, invest in either Giannis OR Holiday/Middleton for optimal exposure to the Milwaukee Bucks today.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will begin their seven-game series with Game 1 in California on Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks finished the season as the fifth seed, and the Clippers finished as the fourth seed. The Clippers have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full...
During the fourth quarter of the Suns and Lakers game, things got a little testy. The Suns have been in control all afternoon and appear to be on the verge of beating the Lakers in Game 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon out west. The video of the altercation...
The Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA this season and finished as the first seed in the Western Conference. A lot of that success was due to the play of All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. However, the Jazz will be without their All-Star shooting guard Mitchell in...
Marc J. Spears: Hawks star Trae Young joins Derrick Rose, Chris Paul and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with 30 points and 10 assists in their playoff debut, via Elias. pic.twitter.com/gwCRND8nQc. 48 mins ago – via Twitter MarcJSpears. Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel accused Phoenix...
Today, the weekend wraps up with 15 MLB games, 4 NBA playoff games and 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff games. For extensive Sunday betting analysis and line move updates be sure to join Patrick Meagher and myself this morning from 10 a.m.-noon ET on The Lombardi Line. We'll be broadcasting LIVE from the South Point in Las Vegas. We'll also be joined by VSiN's Will Hill, Jonathan Von Tobel along with Thomas Gable at the Borgata in Atlantic City.
Los Angeles had their struggles this season thanks to injuries and a rotation that left plenty to be desired at times. The Lakers managed to rally in the second half to down the Warriors in the 7/8 play-in tournament matchup to punch their ticket here. They finished the regular season third in the Pacific Division with a 42-30 mark, nine games behind the Suns. Against Golden State, the Lakers needed to rally in order to earn the victory to advance. Los Angeles trailed 15-4 out of the gate, cut the deficit to six after one quarter and trailed by 13 at the half before regrouping. The Lakers rallied to cut the deficit to two after three quarters and used a 12-1 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take a seven-point lead with 8:36 to play. It was a tie game with under a minute to play before LeBron James hit a long three-pointer with 58.2 seconds to go to give the Lakers the lead and neither team scored the rest of the way. Los Angeles shot 40.7% from the field, including 10 of 31 from three-point range, but scored 29 points off 20 Golden State turnovers in the contest. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win while James posted a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
NBAtarheelblog.com

A Tar Heel guide to the NBA Playoffs

It’s that time of year again, where there aren’t any easily accessible college sports going on and UNC Basketball fans in particular are stranded without a sports outlet to tune out the outside world to. Simultaneously, though, the NBA Playoffs are about to start (and the NHL playoffs are underway #TakeWarning, and the WNBA season has just started: Stephanie Watts, UNC’s first-round pick, just played huge minutes for the Chicago Sky in a nail-biting win in just her second game), and, as always, the Heels are represented in the postseason of the world’s premier basketball league, which means that even if you don’t have an NBA team (or if, like me, your team ended the season on a demoralizing losing streak and missed the playoffs), you can find rooting interests in the NBA postseason. As I’ve done for the past few years, I’ve created here a list of all the teams in the NBA Playoffs, ranked by their rootability via Tar Heel-ness. I hope this helps!
Jeff Teague of the Milwaukee Bucks had been on the injury report but is now listed as available to play in Game 1 against the Miami Heat. The status of the former All-Star Teague can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA. Teague spent many seasons in the...