Letter to the Editor: Contact YVGC about your concerns instead of complaining publicly
This letter is a response to Mr. Rocky Pollock's letter concerning the Yampa Valley Golf Course. To start with Mr. Pollock, if you have questions about the golf course it is always best to ask the golf course superintendent, Mr. Bryan Kirkland. He can and will answer any questions you might have. You can also contact Mr. Scot Ballif, the golf professional at the golf course. A much better option than blasting the golf course uninformed.