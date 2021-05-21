newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig, CO

Letter to the Editor: Contact YVGC about your concerns instead of complaining publicly

Craig Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis letter is a response to Mr. Rocky Pollock’s letter concerning the Yampa Valley Golf Course. To start with Mr. Pollock, if you have questions about the golf course it is always best to ask the golf course superintendent, Mr. Bryan Kirkland. He can and will answer any questions you might have. You can also contact Mr. Scot Ballif, the golf professional at the golf course. A much better option than blasting the golf course uninformed.

www.craigdailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Craig, CO
City
Yampa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought Conditions#Yvgc#Voles#Questions#Wish#Mr Bryan Kirkland#Mr Pollock#Mr Rocky Pollock#Mr Scot Ballif#Snow Mold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

Small group, big aims: Moffat County girls golf back in action

Though the roster is entirely different from past seasons, a bundle of young talent offers plenty of potential for the Moffat County High School girls golf team. Lady Bulldog golf got swinging early compared to most of the Season D teams, with boys coach Tim Adams stepping in to coach, replacing Joe Padon.
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

‘Doing a great job:’ Moffat County Republican chair weighs in on Boebert’s first few months in office

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, The Aspen Times, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting democratic and Republican voters in our communities.
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

Residents step up, keep community clean through #trashtag challenge

One day before the start of Tourism Week in Craig and Moffat County, residents came out in large numbers Saturday on the final day of Country Living Realty LLC’s #trashtag challenge. The challenged kicked off April 15, April 15, encouraging community members, groups, and organizations to accept the #trashtag challenge,...
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

Life is but a dream: Moffat County students on Cloud 9 at prom

While not every element of the 2020-21 school year at Moffat County High School has been easygoing, the theme of the annual prom got students back to a soft and soothing good time. The annual spring formal, held Saturday night at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, was a welcome return...
Moffat County, COCraig Daily Press

Visit Moffat County to host week of events in appreciation of visitors

While this week might technically be dedicated to Moffat County visitors, Visit Moffat County director Tom Kleinschnitz knows how fun it will be for residents, too. From Sunday through Saturday, the tourism association will host a number of events throughout the county to let visitors know they are welcome, but also to remind locals that the summer season is starting.
Craig, COCraig Daily Press

Letter to the Editor: Upside down and right-side up

Upside-down is opposite of right-side up. Thinking back on a recent column, I had to ask myself this: What then would the opposite of the equality, diversity, and inclusivity mentioned in the writing be? Exclusion, inequality, and uniformity?. These seem undesirable, backwards, even oppressive. Strange things to lump in with...