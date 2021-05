The COVID pandemic has grown substantially less severe in the U.S. as approved vaccines have become available to all adults. At the same time, there are concerns that emerging COVID variants could potentially halt this progress by diminishing the efficacy of existing vaccines. Officials have been worried about a new variant that first emerged in India, B.1.617, which the World Health Organization (WHO) deemed a "variant of concern" on May 10. This designation means it could be more transmissible and may cause more severe disease than other versions of the virus. Fortunately, a new study has found that there are two current vaccines that are effective against the new India variant.