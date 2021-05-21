Sadler Hopes Rock Your World Can ‘Right The Ship’ In Belmont Stakes

Welcome to the 11th Annual Casual Kentucky Derby Preview!. It’s great to be back with you previewing the Run for the Roses on the First Saturday in May. In this column you will find the tried and true handicapping analysis of the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports that has netted its followers thousands of dollars over the last decade, so it’s up to you whether you want to pay attention to the below or simply continue perfecting that Tik Tok you are currently working on.