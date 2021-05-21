Sadler Hopes Rock Your World Can ‘Right The Ship’ In Belmont Stakes

• $100,000 Grade III Senorita Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 1 mile (turf) • $75,000 Angel Flight Stakes, 3-year-old fillies, 7 furlongs. • Doug O’Neill, asked if Hot Rod Charlie would be on the lead in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, didn’t miss a beat. “A fat trainer can’t really make those decisions, right?” the 52-year-old O’Neill said. O’Neill will be shooting for his third Kentucky Derby victory following wins with I’ll Have Another in 2012 and Nyquist in 2016. O’Neill then turned serious. “I’m assuming he’ll break clean and he’ll (Flavien Prat) kind of send him away from there and just play the pace.” Hot Rod Charlie, who drew the No. 9 post and is 8-1 on the morning line, goes into the Derby off a front-running victory in the Louisiana Derby on March 20.