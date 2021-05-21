newsbreak-logo
Texas State

Texas lawmakers reach agreement on 'constitutional carry,' bill author says

By Eleanor Dearman, Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 21—Texas House and Senate members working to come up with a permitless carry bill agreeable to both chambers have reached a compromise, lawmakers announced Friday. Both chambers passed versions of the "constitutional carry" bill that would allow Texans 21 and older to carry a handgun without a license as long as they're not otherwise prohibited from having a firearm. But changes made to House Bill 1927 in the Senate were not agreeable to the House, and a committee made up of representatives and senators was formed to come up with a compromise bill.

#Texas House#Constitutional Carry#Lawmakers#The Senate#Guns#Hb 1927
