The S&P 500 has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to find significant support just above the 50 day EMA. This is the second day in a row that we have seen buyers jump in to pick this market up, but perhaps more importantly the market has closed that the very top of the range which of course is a strong sign that we will more than likely see continuation. With that being the case, the market is likely to be a scenario where buyers continue to jump in and pick up dips as this market has been so strong. To the upside, the 4200 level is an area that is a large, round, psychologically significant figure that a lot of people would be looking at.