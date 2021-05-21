Bo Burnham pandemic comedy special premieres May 30 on Netflix

Bo Burnham will release his new Netflix comedy special May 30. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for Bo Burnham's new comedy special on Friday. Bo Burnham: Inside will premiere May 30 on the streaming service.

Burnham announced his new special on social media on April 28. The 30-year-old comedian tweeted that he had recorded a special at home by himself during the COVID-19 pandemic and it was near completion.

Inside will be Burnham's second special for Netflix. His Make Happy premiered in 2016.

Prior to Make Happy, Burnham released standup specials Words Words Words and What. Burnham was 19 when he performed Words in 2010.

Burnham began posting comedy videos on YouTube at age 16. His standup combines spoken word and musical performances.

Netflix refers to Inside as a "musical comedy special," too. In the teaser for Inside, Burnham sits at a keyboard playing a song.

In addition to comedy, Burnham is an actor and writer/director. His first feature as writer/director, Eighth Grade, premiered at Sundance in 2018 and A24 released it later that year.

Burnham recently co-starred in the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman.