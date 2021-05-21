newsbreak-logo
On This Date: Charlie Daniels Band Releases “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” In 1979

Whether you’re a country music fan or not, everybody is familiar with The Charlie Daniels Band’s hit song, “The Devil Went Down To Georgia.” The fiddle duel and iconic guitar riff in the song is off the chain, and the song resonates the out of this world storytelling abilities of the late, great Charlie Daniels himself. Not to mention the song is the DEFINITION of a good ol’ fashioned boot stompin’ jam. And believe it or not, on this date […] The post On This Date: Charlie Daniels Band Releases “The Devil Went Down To Georgia” In 1979 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

