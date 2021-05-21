newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

Target rolls out booze pick-up and delivery options – but not in Minnesota

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Bring Me The News

Target now offers same-day delivery and drive-up or order pick-up for adult beverages, including beer, wine and liquor.

But not in Minnesota. At least not yet.

The retailer announced the new alcohol ordering options earlier this week. Alcohol drive-up and pick-up is available at more than 1,200 stores across the country, while about 600 can do same-day delivery through Shipt, the company said. Customers can place an order for their favorite beer or wine as they would anything else, but just have to show an ID when they get it.

Minnesota shoppers, however, don't have the option at this point.

"As of now, same-day adult beverage services are not available" in Minnesota, a Target spokesperson told Bring Me The News. That won't always be the case though.

The spokesperson clarified Target does have plans to expand the service here, but is "working through logistics with local teams and state regulators."

Currently about 80% of the Target stores that sell alcohol are fulfilling adult beverage orders through drive up, pick-up or same-day delivery, the spokesperson added.

Leslie Rosedahl, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, told Bring Me The News there shouldn't be anything in state statutes preventing Target from offering its new service here.

"Many independent, private and even municipal (city-managed) liquor stores in [Minnesota] deliver right now. Also several third parties," she said in an email. "Target wouldn’t have separate rules."

While Minnesotans may have to wait a bit longer to add a bottle of Moscato to their ever-expanding curbside pick-up order, we can take a bit of solace in one small thing: Target isn't offering these adult beverage ordering options in Wisconsin right now, either.

Here's a list of the states in Which Target has rolled out this option:

  • Alabama (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • California
  • District of Columbia (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Florida
  • Georgia (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Iowa (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Illinois (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Indiana (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Kansas (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Kentucky
  • Massachusetts (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Maine (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Montana (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • North Carolina
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • New Mexico (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • New York (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Oklahoma (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • South Carolina (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • South Dakota (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • Virginia (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
  • West Virginia (Order Pickup and Drive Up only)
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
